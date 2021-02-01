NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 214,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $112,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truadvice LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. 140166 boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA stock opened at $519.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

