NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

