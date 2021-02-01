Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.94. 14,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,384. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

