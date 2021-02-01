Nuggets Achieves Market Capitalization of $918,485.45 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 48.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $918,485.45 and approximately $688.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00151935 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00068473 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00265840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00067022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

