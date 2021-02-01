NuBits (USNBT) Price Tops $0.55

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 32.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, NuBits has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and $603.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001172 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 110.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00107829 BTC.

NuBits Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

