Nuance Communications (NUAN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Nuance Communications to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts expect Nuance Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 455.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $4,284,022.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 531,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,139,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,402,173. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

