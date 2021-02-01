Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Gap Down to $2.27

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.08. Novonix shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 3,107,700 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25.

Novonix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.