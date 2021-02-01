Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Increased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.47 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

