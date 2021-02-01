Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Northland Securities from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NPIFF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

