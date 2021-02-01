Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFBK. TheStreet raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,212,000 after buying an additional 342,990 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth $2,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 348.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 183,183 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 853.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth $999,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

