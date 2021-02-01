Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) Stock Price Up 42.5%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) rose 42.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. Approximately 5,646,612 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 2,310,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of C$478.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.21.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.0202703 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) news, Director Christian Milau sold 500,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,647.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NDM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

