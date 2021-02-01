North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.8% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $18,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD opened at $270.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

