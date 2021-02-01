Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the highest is $3.64 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $4.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 8,491.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.