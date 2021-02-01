Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.7 days.

OTCMKTS NDCVF opened at $15.58 on Monday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short and long range wireless communication in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops long power cellular IoT.

