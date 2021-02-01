Norbord (TSE:OSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.06

Norbord Inc. (TSE:OSB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$60.06 and last traded at C$58.71, with a volume of 141434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$55.26.

OSB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Norbord from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norbord from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norbord from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Norbord from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.81.

The company has a market cap of C$4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.60.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$966.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Norbord Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Norbord (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

