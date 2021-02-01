Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,900 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 302,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 186,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomura by 20.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 26.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 38.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 76,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 21,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NMR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,374. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

