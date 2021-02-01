Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Short Interest Update

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSRXF. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nomad Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Shares of Nomad Royalty stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82. Nomad Royalty has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.