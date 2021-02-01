NoLimitCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.30 Million (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $2,738.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 74.2% higher against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000275 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016935 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,995,342 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

