NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 664,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,012.0 days.

NN Group stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. NN Group has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

