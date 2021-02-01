NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Short Interest Up 31.5% in January

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,900 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NL traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. The company had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.30. NL Industries has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 14.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NL Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 170,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

