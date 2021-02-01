Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wabtec by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Melius started coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wabtec from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 267,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,885 in the last 90 days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $74.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. Wabtec Co. has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $84.32.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

