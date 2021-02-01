Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Livent by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Livent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Livent by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

