Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,159 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

