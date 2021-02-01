Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,975 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -175.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QTS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,191,732. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

