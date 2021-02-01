Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.37.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

