Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

