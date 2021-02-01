Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,840 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 533,560 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 5,953.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 314,444 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 618,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,385,000 after purchasing an additional 279,902 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 346,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 145,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenfaer acquired 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADC opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

