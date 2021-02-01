Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Edison International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,613,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,051,000 after purchasing an additional 162,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

