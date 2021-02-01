Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 31,346 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 167.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after buying an additional 293,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $34.27 on Monday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

