Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Up 49.8% in January

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,000 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the December 31st total of 280,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Nine Energy Service stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 126,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.74. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

