Nimiq Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $28.96 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,265.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.26 or 0.03941834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.08 or 0.00388047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.10 or 0.01226807 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00530250 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00424300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.00259596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00022260 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,975,292,237 coins and its circulating supply is 7,231,542,237 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.