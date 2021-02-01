NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Colonial Trust Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.6% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $18,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 69.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,047. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $212.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.