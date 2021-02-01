NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Up 156.7% in January

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 156.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NSRCF opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. NextSource Materials has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

