NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEP traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.81. 66,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,211. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,864 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $26,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.