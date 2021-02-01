NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives $69.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.85.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after buying an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.50. 1,398,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,208. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -157.62%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.