NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,081,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after purchasing an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191,305 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $81.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

