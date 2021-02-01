NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXGPY. Barclays assumed coverage on NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised NEXT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NXGPY stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. NEXT has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

