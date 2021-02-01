Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

NEXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

NYSE NEXA opened at $8.63 on Monday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $537.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

