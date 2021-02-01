Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tesla by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.29.

Tesla stock opened at $822.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $779.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,636.81, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $751.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.