Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $260.48 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.20 and a 200 day moving average of $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.80.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.