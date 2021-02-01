Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $343.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

