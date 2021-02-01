Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 1,585.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIPX opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.