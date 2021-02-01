Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $14.70 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 926.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,554,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 109,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $67.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.