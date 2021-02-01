Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 48,545 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 889.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 333.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX opened at $46.52 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.