Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,439,000. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.42.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $321.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $320.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $18,168,372.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,148 shares of company stock worth $183,385,876 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

