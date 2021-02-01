New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.98 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

TOL stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $142,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $932,429 in the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.