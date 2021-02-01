New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kemper by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Kemper’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

