New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Exelixis by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,264 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

