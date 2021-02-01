New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,752,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,295,000 after acquiring an additional 584,901 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 56.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,694,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,278,000 after acquiring an additional 610,988 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in First American Financial by 29.1% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 856,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,584,000 after acquiring an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 551,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 42.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 436,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 130,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.