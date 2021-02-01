New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 5,900.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 214,653 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,623,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $116.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 353.55 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

